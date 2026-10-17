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Headlines
Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia Commander of Pakistan's National Strategic Command warns against border violations at military academy ceremony Pakistan among 10 countries facing worst global hunger crisis, report says Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia Commander of Pakistan's National Strategic Command warns against border violations at military academy ceremony Pakistan among 10 countries facing worst global hunger crisis, report says Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026

Salam Air Chief Adrian Hamilton to be next CEO of Pakistan International Airlines

The airline turnaround specialist is expected to take charge by the end of October, pending security and other clearances.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
PIA offers 30% discount on flights

KARACHI: Adrian Hamilton Manns, chief executive of Oman's Salam Air, has been nominated as the next CEO of Pakistan International Airlines and is expected to take charge by the end of October, according to people familiar with the matter.


The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the nomination has not been formally announced, confirmed his selection as PIA's chief executive, saying security and other clearances are still being processed. The appointment has not yet been publicly announced.


The post would be one of the first major nominations at the airline since it passed into private hands. An Arif Habib-led consortium took over management on June 29, 2026.


Manns has led Salam Air, a Muscat-based low-cost carrier, since July 2024. He was president and CEO of Kazakhstan's Fly Arystan from April 2020 to July 2024 and founding CEO of the Africa-focused low-fare carrier flyafrica.com from 2012 to 2016. He also held senior commercial roles at IndiGo in India, South African Airways, Virgin Australia's Pacific Blue and Indonesia's Mandala Airlines, and began his career at Air New Zealand in 1997.


He describes himself as an airline turnaround specialist on his professional networking profile.


PIA struggled for decades with operational inefficiencies, an aging fleet, losses and political intervention. Manns has spent most of his career running or launching low-cost carriers, while PIA is a full-service airline.

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