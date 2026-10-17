“Young entrepreneurs can reshape Pakistan's economic future”

Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia said helping young people build successful enterprises is essential to creating jobs, growing industry and expanding exports.

ISLAMABAD: The president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for turning Pakistan's youth into a driver of economic growth through entrepreneurship, innovation and business startups.





Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia said helping young people build successful enterprises is essential to creating jobs, growing industry and expanding exports.





He spoke at the Business Idea Competition 2026 ceremony at Chamber House. The event was organized with Mera Brand Pakistan, the Business Incubation Centre of the International Islamic University Islamabad and industry partners.





Zia said Pakistan's youth have the creativity to develop innovative ideas into commercially viable businesses. He said mentorship, practical training, access to finance and stronger links between universities and industry are crucial to nurturing new entrepreneurs.





He urged aspiring business owners to identify market opportunities, adopt modern technologies, maintain high-quality standards and build sustainable business models that can expand beyond domestic markets. Connecting young innovators with investors, experienced business leaders and industry mentors could help bridge the gap between ideas and successful ventures, he said.





Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha said young entrepreneurs need a supportive ecosystem that offers professional guidance, business development resources and institutional backing. He said initiatives such as the competition help identify emerging talent, encourage creative thinking and prepare young people to contribute to economic activity and job creation.





Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan urged participants to turn their ideas into practical businesses through careful planning, determination and effective execution. He reaffirmed the chamber's commitment to supporting youth-led enterprises and strengthening cooperation between educational institutions and the business community.





Others who addressed the ceremony included Mohammad Ahsen Mirza, head of the Business Incubation Centre at the International Islamic University; Zahid Qureshi, a former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries; Chamber Executive Committee member Abrar ul Haq; and senior member Azaz Mohammad.





They stressed the need to encourage entrepreneurial talent, strengthen institutional collaboration and give young innovators the guidance and opportunities to turn promising ideas into sustainable businesses.