Pakistan’s ambition to take CPEC to next level with greater zeal: Ahsan Iqbal

The Minister of Planning, Development Ahsan Iqbal expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to take the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the next level, emphasizing the positive impact it can have on the entire region.

In an interview with the Global Times after the 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of the CPEC in Beijing, Iqbal highlighted the remarkable progress achieved by the CPEC in just a decade.

Iqbal noted the unique and enduring relationship between China and Pakistan, describing it as a continuous spring, unlike the typical ups and downs in international relationships.

The CPEC, which was formalized in July 2013, has played a vital role in Pakistan’s development by addressing energy crises, establishing modern infrastructure, and improving its investment image.

Iqbal stressed that without the CPEC projects, Pakistan would currently be facing a severe energy crisis.

The CPEC’s impact has been widespread, benefiting all sectors of Pakistani society; he said.

Added factories, hospitals, educational institutions, and the Thar region, once considered underdeveloped, have witnessed significant growth.

The minister highlighted the empowerment of local women who now drive heavy trucks in coal mines, and overall, the CPEC has created around 200,000 job opportunities.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is eager to continue the CPEC’s next phase with renewed vigor.

Ahsan expressed hope that it will yield benefits beyond Pakistan and China, reaching South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

He specifically mentioned the urgent need for upgrading the Main Line 1 railway between Karachi and Peshawar, a project delayed in the first phase but expected to commence in 2023 with China’s assistance.

Iqbal dismissed claims from Western media about the CPEC being a “debt trap,” stating that it has exceeded expectations and that negative propaganda holds no truth.

He emphasized that the first phase prioritized infrastructure development, while the second phase will focus on industrial cooperation, business linkage, and increased investment in energy, agriculture, information technology, and mining.

Pakistan is actively working on establishing nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to attract Chinese investment, with Rashakai SEZ scheduled for inauguration soon, said the minister.

Added that Pakistan is taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens involved in CPEC projects.

These measures include deploying a dedicated army force of 10,000 personnel integrated with police, paramilitary forces, and local security, he said.

Iqbal acknowledged the project’s geopolitical significance, stating that adversaries constantly seek to disrupt it through terrorist acts or miscommunication.