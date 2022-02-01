Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:35 pm

Shabana Azmi got covid-positive, isolates herself at home

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:35 pm

Shabana Azmi, the legendary actor, announced on social media that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Arth actress took to Instagram to announce the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis, along with a photo of herself.

Read more: Shabana Azmi reveals her relationship with ‘married man’ Javed Akhtar, says her parents did not approve of her relationship 

“Today I tested positive for Covid. I’ve sequestered myself at home and asked that anybody who has been into contact with me be tested “she penned

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) 

Shabana’s fans and friends wished her a speedy recovery after she announced the news.

“Oh God, please keep away from Javed Saab,” tweeted film producer Boney Kapoor, expressing fear for Shabana’s husband Javed Akhtar.

Read more: ‘Thank you for the movies, language and dignity’ says Shabana Azmi for Dilip Kumar

“Get well soon Shabana ji,” actor Divya Dutta commented.

“Take care,” fashion designer Manish Malhotra added. “Get well as quickly as possible.”

“Get better soon, ma’am,” one fan said in the meanwhile. I hope Javed Sir is in good health. “Wishing you a quick recovery.”

When asked how she and Javed are dealing with the lockdown in a 2020 interview with a newspaper, Shabana replied, “Going with the flow.” I could never have envisioned staying sane as someone as sociable as myself. It was simpler on Javed because he is used to being alone while writing. But we’ve never spent so much time together before, and we’ve always enjoyed one other’s company, so it’s been beneficial to us.”

Read More

49 mins ago
Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 4,774 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
49 mins ago
Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career...
1 hour ago
New Zealand secures extra 36 mln rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand government has secured the delivery of enough...
1 hour ago
India's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000, but deaths surpass 1,000

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,469,499 on Tuesday, as...
1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 5,327 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday reported 5,327 new COVID-19 cases and 32...
1 day ago
Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia registered 1,206 new COVID-19 cases and two more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Interior Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers
5 mins ago
Interior Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC’s verdict on devolution of powers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the...
5 mins ago
Ed Sheeran wins the title of the world’s most-played artist on Radio

With 4.3 million radio plays each year, Ed Sheeran beat out Dua...
vietnam covid
5 mins ago
Vietnam reports 11,023 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI - Vietnam reported 11,023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 11,011...
Nawaz Sharif reiterates desire to return to Pakistan soon
13 mins ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

ISLAMABAD:  In a three-page medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600