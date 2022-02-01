Shabana Azmi got covid-positive, isolates herself at home

Shabana Azmi, the legendary actor, announced on social media that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Arth actress took to Instagram to announce the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis, along with a photo of herself.

“Today I tested positive for Covid. I’ve sequestered myself at home and asked that anybody who has been into contact with me be tested “she penned

Shabana’s fans and friends wished her a speedy recovery after she announced the news.

“Oh God, please keep away from Javed Saab,” tweeted film producer Boney Kapoor, expressing fear for Shabana’s husband Javed Akhtar.

“Get well soon Shabana ji,” actor Divya Dutta commented.

“Take care,” fashion designer Manish Malhotra added. “Get well as quickly as possible.”

“Get better soon, ma’am,” one fan said in the meanwhile. I hope Javed Sir is in good health. “Wishing you a quick recovery.”

When asked how she and Javed are dealing with the lockdown in a 2020 interview with a newspaper, Shabana replied, “Going with the flow.” I could never have envisioned staying sane as someone as sociable as myself. It was simpler on Javed because he is used to being alone while writing. But we’ve never spent so much time together before, and we’ve always enjoyed one other’s company, so it’s been beneficial to us.”