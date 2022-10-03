LHC ordered to provide passport to Maryam Nawaz

Advertisement
  • News
  • Court
  • LHC orders to return passport to Maryam Nawaz
  • LHC ordered to issue the confiscated passport to Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz
  • Chief Justice of LHC Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti headed a bench of three lawyers along with Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and  Justice Tariq Saleem
LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to issue the confiscated passport to Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, BOL News reported. 

According to the details, Chief Justice of LHC Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti headed a bench of three lawyers along with Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and  Justice Tariq Saleem. Advocate Parvez Amjad presented before the honorable court on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

Parvez Amjad said that for four years, Maryam Nawaz didn’t file any reference in court. “The case in which Maryam was convicted, was a barrier for releasing of passport. The case is no more as her passport must be issued,” he added.

As per the details, Maryam Nawaz is expected to travel to London and meet her father and brothers.

During the last hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its reply in court that Maryam Nawaz’s passport is no longer needed in the reference.

Earlier, The PML-N leader had petitioned the LHC against the anti-graft commission, claiming that despite the absence of any charge sheet or trial, she had been unable to enjoy her fundamental rights for nearly four years.

She had contended that she needed to go abroad to care for and investigate her ailing father, and she had asked the court to order the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.

When Maryam Nawaz was granted post-arrest release in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, she handed her passport to the court.

