Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series

Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas claimed six wickets to help Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the second match of the tri-nation ODI series on Tuesday, posting 302 runs before bowling out the visitors for 215 in the 39th over.





England won the toss and elected to bowl first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, but Pakistan recovered from an early collapse through half-centuries from Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas.





Pakistan suffered an immediate setback when opener Fakhar Zaman was caught by Joe Root off Gus Atkinson on the first ball of the innings. Saim Ayub followed after scoring eight runs, leaving Pakistan at 31.





Babar Azam was the third batter dismissed, bowled by Will Jacks for 34, with the team’s total at 59.





Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas then steadied the innings with responsible batting. Hasan scored 79 off 74 balls, while Minhas made 59 from 58 deliveries to help Pakistan build a competitive total.





Faheem Ashraf contributed 39 runs, Saad Baig scored 35 and Salman Ali Agha added 16.





For England, Sonny Baker took three wickets, while Atkinson claimed two.





Chasing a target of 303, Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas claimed six wickets to help Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in the second match of the tri-nation ODI series on Tuesday.





England, chasing a target of 303, were bowled out for 215, with Minhas delivering a match-winning spell of six for 40 to play a decisive role in Pakistan’s victory.





Fast bowler Haris Rauf took two wickets, while Naseem Shah claimed one as Pakistan’s bowlers dismantled the English batting lineup.





Tom Banton top-scored for England with 57 runs, while Ben Duckett contributed 45, Joe Root made 33 and Sam Curran scored 23.





The victory gave Pakistan their second consecutive win in the tournament after they began the series with a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka.





Minhas’ impressive bowling performance proved crucial in securing a comfortable win for the hosts





Pakistan fielded Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.





Pakistan had opened the tri-nation series with a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka, making it two wins in as many matches.





The result strengthened Pakistan’s position in the tournament as the teams continued their preparations and competition in the ODI series.