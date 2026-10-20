Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
20-OCT-2026
PETROL
-5.16 PKR
Rs. 381.14/ltr
DIESEL
-7.69 PKR
Rs. 389.27/ltr
Headlines
Anton Du Beke announces Christmas single and new festive tour ICCI seeks dedicated Hajj quota of 100 pilgrims for Islamabad’s business community Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series Olivia Rodrigo’s original ‘honeybee’ demo has fans begging for more Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation Pakistani man arrested by NCCIA in Rs. 35 billion fake U.S. stamp fraud case Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions Anton Du Beke announces Christmas single and new festive tour ICCI seeks dedicated Hajj quota of 100 pilgrims for Islamabad’s business community Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series Olivia Rodrigo’s original ‘honeybee’ demo has fans begging for more Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation Pakistani man arrested by NCCIA in Rs. 35 billion fake U.S. stamp fraud case Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series

Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas claimed six wickets to help Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the second match of the tri-nation ODI series on Tuesday, posting 302 runs before bowling out the visitors for 215 in the 39th over.


England won the toss and elected to bowl first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, but Pakistan recovered from an early collapse through half-centuries from Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas.


Pakistan suffered an immediate setback when opener Fakhar Zaman was caught by Joe Root off Gus Atkinson on the first ball of the innings. Saim Ayub followed after scoring eight runs, leaving Pakistan at 31.


Babar Azam was the third batter dismissed, bowled by Will Jacks for 34, with the team’s total at 59.


Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas then steadied the innings with responsible batting. Hasan scored 79 off 74 balls, while Minhas made 59 from 58 deliveries to help Pakistan build a competitive total.


Faheem Ashraf contributed 39 runs, Saad Baig scored 35 and Salman Ali Agha added 16.


For England, Sonny Baker took three wickets, while Atkinson claimed two.


Chasing a target of 303, Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas claimed six wickets to help Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in the second match of the tri-nation ODI series on Tuesday.


England, chasing a target of 303, were bowled out for 215, with Minhas delivering a match-winning spell of six for 40 to play a decisive role in Pakistan’s victory.


Fast bowler Haris Rauf took two wickets, while Naseem Shah claimed one as Pakistan’s bowlers dismantled the English batting lineup.


Tom Banton top-scored for England with 57 runs, while Ben Duckett contributed 45, Joe Root made 33 and Sam Curran scored 23.


The victory gave Pakistan their second consecutive win in the tournament after they began the series with a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka.


Minhas’ impressive bowling performance proved crucial in securing a comfortable win for the hosts


Pakistan fielded Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.


Pakistan had opened the tri-nation series with a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka, making it two wins in as many matches.


The result strengthened Pakistan’s position in the tournament as the teams continued their preparations and competition in the ODI series.

Recommended

Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series

Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series
Hasan Nawaz breaks Kohli’s record with stunning 96 against India

Hasan Nawaz breaks Kohli’s record with stunning 96 against India
Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut

Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut
Pakistan elect to field first again in second ODI against Australia

Pakistan elect to field first again in second ODI against Australia
Pakistan secured victory against Australia in first ODI match

Pakistan secured victory against Australia in first ODI match
PSL-11: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets

PSL-11: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets
Minhas, Shadab shine as Islamabad United secure easy win

Minhas, Shadab shine as Islamabad United secure easy win
NCCIA summons Rizwan, Imam over information from phones

NCCIA summons Rizwan, Imam over information from phones
England defeat exposes deep problems in Pakistan cricket

England defeat exposes deep problems in Pakistan cricket
Babar becomes fifth Pakistani batter to score 16,000 international runs

Babar becomes fifth Pakistani batter to score 16,000 international runs
Farhan’s 89, Maaz’s fifty power Pakistan to first T20I win

Farhan’s 89, Maaz’s fifty power Pakistan to first T20I win
No-look six puts young batter Maaz Sadaqat in spotlight

No-look six puts young batter Maaz Sadaqat in spotlight