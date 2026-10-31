Fakhar Zaman, Arafat Minhas star as Pakistan lift tri-series trophy

Pakistan chased down a target of 326 in the 49th over, losing seven wickets in the process.

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman struck a brilliant century as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets to win the tri-nation series final on Saturday.





Pakistan chased down a target of 326 in the 49th over, losing seven wickets in the process.





Fakhar led the chase with 127 off 99 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes to score his 12th career century.





Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig contributed 74 runs, while Arafat Minhas smashed 61 off just 31 balls.





Hasan Nawaz added 37 runs, while Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck.





For Sri Lanka, Madushanka claimed three wickets and Fernando took two, while Theekshana and Wellalage picked up one wicket each.





Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 325-8 in their allotted overs after being put in to bat.





Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 131 runs, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 77.





Pakistan's Haris Rauf, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis had expressed confidence in his team's chances at the toss, saying the side had played good cricket throughout the series.





Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi opted to bowl, citing the expected dew in the second innings. He also confirmed that Shadab Khan missed the match due to illness, with Faheem Ashraf replacing him in the playing XI.