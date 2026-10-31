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Fakhar Zaman, Arafat Minhas star as Pakistan lift tri-series trophy Students, workers rally across Italy over economic pressures Pakistan stock exchange Gains 4,034 Points during week Gold prices plunge by Rs10,800 per tola in Pakistan Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final PM Shehbaz Sharif defends emergency measures in KP Google makes history as AI satellite sends first space-generated poem to Earth Pakistan faces severe winter gas shortage as Qatar extends LNG supply suspension Extreme heat puts pregnant women and newborns at growing risk as climate change intensifies Nicki Minaj’s possible White House role gains attention after Trump’s surprising reaction Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress Google loses $500 billion in market value as AI search threatens ad revenue U.S. approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine Fakhar Zaman, Arafat Minhas star as Pakistan lift tri-series trophy Students, workers rally across Italy over economic pressures Pakistan stock exchange Gains 4,034 Points during week Gold prices plunge by Rs10,800 per tola in Pakistan Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final PM Shehbaz Sharif defends emergency measures in KP Google makes history as AI satellite sends first space-generated poem to Earth Pakistan faces severe winter gas shortage as Qatar extends LNG supply suspension Extreme heat puts pregnant women and newborns at growing risk as climate change intensifies Nicki Minaj’s possible White House role gains attention after Trump’s surprising reaction Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress Google loses $500 billion in market value as AI search threatens ad revenue U.S. approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

Fakhar Zaman, Arafat Minhas star as Pakistan lift tri-series trophy

Pakistan chased down a target of 326 in the 49th over, losing seven wickets in the process.

Web Desk October 31, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman struck a brilliant century as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets to win the tri-nation series final on Saturday.


Pakistan chased down a target of 326 in the 49th over, losing seven wickets in the process.


Fakhar led the chase with 127 off 99 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes to score his 12th career century.


Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig contributed 74 runs, while Arafat Minhas smashed 61 off just 31 balls.


Hasan Nawaz added 37 runs, while Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck.


For Sri Lanka, Madushanka claimed three wickets and Fernando took two, while Theekshana and Wellalage picked up one wicket each.


Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 325-8 in their allotted overs after being put in to bat.


Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 131 runs, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 77.


Pakistan's Haris Rauf, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis had expressed confidence in his team's chances at the toss, saying the side had played good cricket throughout the series.


Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi opted to bowl, citing the expected dew in the second innings. He also confirmed that Shadab Khan missed the match due to illness, with Faheem Ashraf replacing him in the playing XI.

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