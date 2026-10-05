Hasan Nawaz breaks Kohli’s record with stunning 96 against India

Pakistan lost the final, but Hasan’s aggressive batting provided a bright spot for the Green Shirts.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young batter Hasan Nawaz broke Virat Kohli’s record with a stunning 96-run innings in the Asian Games cricket final against India.

Pakistan lost the final, but Hasan’s aggressive batting provided a bright spot for the Green Shirts.

The 24-year-old scored 96 off 51 balls, smashing five fours and seven sixes. He narrowly missed out on his maiden T20 century and could not guide Pakistan to victory.

Despite falling four runs short of three figures, Hasan set a new record for the highest individual score in a Pakistan-India T20 international match.

Kohli previously held the record with his unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.

Hasan’s innings also surpassed several other notable scores in Pakistan-India T20 matches, including Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 79, Kohli’s unbeaten 78, Ishan Kishan’s 77 and Gautam Gambhir’s 75.

The 96-run knock marked another significant milestone for Hasan, who produced one of Pakistan’s most explosive innings against India.