Hasan Nawaz, Farhan Yousaf power Pakistan into Asia Cup final

Chasing a target of 233, Pakistan reached 236-5 in 45.2 overs in the semifinal.





DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens defeated Bangladesh A by five wickets on Friday to book their place in the final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, where they will face Sri Lanka.





Chasing a target of 233, Pakistan reached 236-5 in 45.2 overs in the semifinal.





Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 62 runs, while Shahzaib Khan contributed 50. Captain Abdul Samad scored 44, and Farhan Yousaf remained unbeaten on 46 to guide Pakistan to victory.





Openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat scored 14 and six runs, respectively.





For Bangladesh, Ripon Mondol and Rakibul Hasan claimed two wickets each, while Rubel took one.





Earlier, Bangladesh posted 232-8 in their allotted 50 overs after being put into bat.





Shahadat Hossain scored a century, making 103 off 118 balls, while Mahidul Islam contributed 42 and SM Meherob added 28.





Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan was dismissed for two, while Sabbir Hossain and Afif Hossain scored zero and five, respectively.





For Pakistan, Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets, while Ali Raza and Hasan Nawaz claimed two wickets each.