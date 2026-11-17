Pakistan pace attack skittles Sri Lanka for 98 on opening day of second Test

The hosts, who dropped spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas in favor of fast bowler Aamer Jamal, had claimed six wickets by the interval.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's fast bowlers tore through Sri Lanka's batting order, bowling the visitors out for 98 in their first innings on the opening day of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.





After winning the toss and electing to field, Pakistan exploited a green surface and movement off the seam, reducing Sri Lanka to 36-5 before captain Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha steadied the innings with a 49-run sixth-wicket partnership.





The hosts, who dropped spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas in favor of fast bowler Aamer Jamal, had claimed six wickets by the interval.





Mohammad Abbas and Razaullah led the attack with two wickets apiece, while Saqib Khan and Aamer claimed one each. Abbas was particularly economical, conceding 12 runs in 11 overs, including five maidens, as he repeatedly beat the bat with movement in both directions.





Saqib struck first, removing Pasindu Sooriyabandara for 2 in the fourth over when the opener edged an outswinger to wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori. Abbas then trapped Dinesh Chandimal, with an inside edge sending the ball off his pad to short leg, where Azan Awais took the catch.





Abbas struck again in the 13th over, dismissing Kamindu Mendis for 8 when Tayyab Arif held a sharp catch at short cover.





Razaullah, bowling at high pace, removed Lahiru Udara for 4 with a 146 kph delivery that drew an edge to Mohammad Taha at first slip. He then dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva for 1, trapping him lbw with a delivery that held its line and stayed low. De Silva reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed the umpire's call.





Kusal offered resistance with 32 from 50 balls, including five fours, but Aamer ended the 49-run stand in the 28th over when the captain mistimed a pull and sent a top edge to Razaullah at deep backward square.















