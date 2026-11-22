Experimental treatment offers hope for advanced pancreatic cancer patients

Daraxonrasib works by targeting an altered form of the KRAS gene.

Researchers also reported that patients receiving the drug combination had better one-year survival rates

A new experimental drug has shown promising results against advanced pancreatic cancer, completely eliminating tumors in about 1 in 12 patients when combined with chemotherapy, according to clinical trial findings presented in Barcelona.





The drug, daraxonrasib, was tested alongside standard chemotherapy and demonstrated encouraging results, with more than 60% of patients experiencing a reduction in tumor size or complete disappearance of their tumors.





According to the study, 8.2% of patients had tumors that became undetectable following treatment. The findings also showed that 90.2% of the 61 participants experienced no tumor growth during the study's follow-up period of approximately 18 months.





Researchers also reported that patients receiving the drug combination had better one-year survival rates than those receiving standard treatment alone.





Daraxonrasib works by targeting an altered form of the KRAS gene, which is found in more than 90% of pancreatic cancer tumors. The gene plays a major role in driving the growth of the disease.





Experts said the findings could represent a significant step forward for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, particularly those whose disease is difficult to treat with existing therapies.





However, researchers cautioned that the results do not establish the drug as a cure for pancreatic cancer. Further research and clinical trials will be needed to determine its long-term effectiveness and safety.