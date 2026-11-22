Pakistan plans to import 800,000-ton wheat to stabilize prices

Dar chairs high-level meetings on food security; committee also reviews sugar export safeguards.









ISLAMABAD: Pakistan moved Saturday to shore up its food security, with a high-level government committee recommending the import of up to 800,000 metric tons of wheat to replenish domestic stocks and hold prices steady.





The recommendation came during two meetings chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who directed ministries to keep close watch on supply chains and made protecting consumers from unjustified price increases the government's "top priority."





The wheat decision followed a review of domestic stocks and market supply mechanisms. Officials also discussed the possibility of additional imports if needed to maintain sufficient stocks at reasonable prices.





In a separate meeting, the Committee on the Export of Surplus Sugar reviewed updated national stock assessments and domestic consumption requirements, and examined regulatory safeguards meant to keep export approvals strictly in line with domestic market stability.





Dar called for close coordination between federal and provincial authorities and timely action to prevent artificial shortages and price fluctuations, pressing provincial departments to carry out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directives on nationwide price stability and curbing profiteering.





Attendees included the ministers for National Food Security and Research and Commerce; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; the secretary of National Food Security and Research; special secretaries of Finance and Commerce; senior officials from all provinces; and representatives of relevant ministries and departments.