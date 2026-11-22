Pakistan’s food industry heads to the global stage through Karachi’s 'FoodAg' 2026 expo

International delegates praised the quality and competitiveness of Pakistani food products.

KARACHI: Pakistan will showcase its agricultural and food export potential to international markets as the fourth International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg 2026) opens on Monday at the Karachi Expo Center, bringing together 400 exhibitors and an expected 820 buyers from 72 countries.





Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the four-day exhibition will run from Nov. 23 to 26 across all halls of the Karachi Expo Center. The event aims to position Pakistan as a competitive global supplier of food and agricultural products.





Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal is expected to formally inaugurate the exhibition, according to TDAP. The exhibition will feature participation from provincial governments, regulatory authorities, international companies and foreign delegates, providing a platform to showcase Pakistani products and explore potential business opportunities.

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The soft launch of FoodAg 2026 was held in Karachi, where TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmed outlined the preparations and objectives of the exhibition.





Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ahsan, who attended as the chief guest, reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding agricultural and food exports, describing the sector as a key government priority.





This year's exhibition carries the theme, "Increasing Crop Production Through Innovation and Promoting Sustainable Development."





International companies and delegates expressed interest in the quality, competitive pricing and growing global demand for Pakistani agricultural and food products.





According to TDAP, the exhibition aims to strengthen Pakistan's position in international food markets and connect local producers with global buyers. "Pakistan is a land of flavors, and FoodAg highlights this reality," the authority said in its statement.