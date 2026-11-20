Pakistan swings to $39 million current account surplus in October

The improvement brought Pakistan's cumulative current account deficit for the first four months of fiscal year 2027.

Pakistan recorded a $39 million current account surplus in October 2026, reversing a $371 million deficit in September as higher workers' remittances and a narrower goods trade gap improved the country's external balance, according to official data.





The October surplus marked a significant improvement from the $307 million current account deficit recorded in the same month last year. September's deficit was also revised upward from $356 million to $371 million.





The improvement brought Pakistan's cumulative current account deficit for the first four months of fiscal year 2027 (4MFY27) to $850 million, down 20% from $1.062 billion during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.





Workers' remittances provided the strongest support, increasing by $304 million to $3.9 billion in October. Remittance inflows rose 14% year over year and 8% month over month, helping strengthen the country's external financial position.





The goods trade deficit also narrowed by $181 million from September to $3 billion in October. Goods imports declined 5% month over month to $5.9 billion, while exports fell 4% to $2.9 billion, indicating that the reduction in imports outpaced the decline in exports.





According to the State Bank of Pakistan's balance of payments figures, goods exports reached $2.90 billion in October, compared with $2.93 billion reported under the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics' customs-based methodology. The difference reflects the two agencies' distinct reporting methods.





PBS data showed goods exports increased 2.84% year over year (YoY), while SBP figures indicated growth of 9.55%. On a monthly basis, PBS reported a 0.21% increase, whereas SBP recorded a 3.69% decline.





On the import side, PBS reported goods imports of $6.81 billion, up 11.81% year over year and 5.72% month over month. SBP figures placed imports at $5.87 billion, reflecting an 8.6% annual increase and a 4.7% monthly decline.





Food exports remained a major growth driver, rising 28.98% year over year to $564.07 million. Rice exports reached $215.78 million, marking a 31.33% increase from the same period last year.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's services exports reached $968 million, up 19.8% year over year. The information technology sector recorded its highest-ever monthly export figure of $453 million, providing further support to export earnings.





However, the textile sector showed signs of weakness, with exports declining 2.31% year over year to $1.60 billion and falling 1.56% month over month.





Looking ahead, analysts expect Pakistan's current account deficit to reach between $2 billion and $3 billion in FY27, equivalent to 0% to 1% of gross domestic product (GDP).