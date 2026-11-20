New electronic comb offers potential breakthrough in human hair loss treatment

The technology has shown promising results in laboratory experiments.

The D-TENG device features specialized electrodes that generate an electric field around hair follicles

Chinese researchers have developed an experimental electronic comb that could offer a new approach to treating human hair loss and baldness.





The device, called D-TENG, uses electrical stimulation and specially designed electrodes to target hair follicles and promote hair regrowth.





The technology has shown promising results in laboratory experiments, where researchers reported nearly 100% hair regrowth in mice within one month.





The results were reportedly better than those achieved with minoxidil, a commonly used hair loss medication, which produced approximately 70% hair recovery under the reported experimental conditions.





The D-TENG device features specialized electrodes that generate an electric field around hair follicles. The technology is designed to stimulate hair growth through electrical signals while improving medication delivery to hair roots.





The findings, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, highlight the potential of electrical stimulation as a future approach to treating male-pattern baldness.





Researchers believe the technology could eventually lead to new treatment options for people experiencing hair loss. However, the device has so far been tested only on mice, and further research and human clinical trials are needed to establish its safety and effectiveness in people.