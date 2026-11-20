Indian man jailed for more than 19 years over plot to kill Sikh separatist

Nikhil Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.





NEW YORK: An Indian national was sentenced to more than 19 years in a US prison after admitting his role in an alleged Indian government-backed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York City.





Nikhil Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.





US District Judge Victor Marrero sentenced Gupta to 235 months in prison during a hearing at Manhattan federal court.

The case has strained relations between Washington and New Delhi, following the discovery of alleged assassination plots targeting Sikh separatists in the United States and Canada. Indian authorities have denied involvement in such operations and said any attempt against the Sikh activist would be contrary to government policy.





Prosecutors accused Gupta of working with an Indian government official to arrange the killing of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and lawyer associated with the New York-based organisation Sikhs for Justice. Pannun has campaigned for an independent Sikh state in northern India.





According to court documents, Gupta and Indian government official Vikash Yadav arranged for $15,000 in cash to be delivered to a purported hitman, who was actually an undercover US law enforcement officer.





Yadav has also been charged in connection with the case but remains outside US custody. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained a defence lawyer.





The Indian government has distanced itself from the alleged plot, maintaining that such actions are not part of its official policy.





Prosecutors from the Manhattan US Attorney's Office had recommended a prison sentence of approximately 24 years.

"This case cuts to the very core of American values," prosecutor Ashley Nicolas told the court. "We don't condone the use of violence to silence voices in this country, ever."





Addressing the court on Friday, Gupta expressed remorse for his actions and said he regretted departing from the non-violent principles of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.





"I'm sorry to Mr Pannun, I'm sorry to the communities I hurt, I'm sorry to my own family," Gupta said.





Pannun told the court he was grateful to the United States for prosecuting Gupta and vowed to continue advocating for Sikh sovereignty.





The case has drawn international attention to allegations of transnational repression targeting Sikh separatist activists and the diplomatic tensions surrounding India's response to the accusations



