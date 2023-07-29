Daesh takes responsibility for attack near Damascus Shiite shrine

The attack claimed at least six lives.

The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for a bombing Sayeda Zeinab shrine south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed at least six people and injured 20 others.

The explosion happened close to the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, a prominent Shiite pilgrimage site.

The attack took place just before the annual Shiite Ashura commemoration.

Using the Telegram messaging app, the jihadist group stated that some of its fighters managed to breach the stringent security enforced by the Syrian regime and militias guarding the mausoleum area.

Added that they successfully parked and detonated a motorcycle bomb during a gathering of Shia pilgrims.

In the same message, IS also claimed responsibility for another bomb attack in the same area, targeting a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims. The following attack caused at least two injuries and led to the destruction of the vehicle.

Shiite shrines have frequently been targeted by Sunni Muslim extremists linked to the IS group, not only in Syria but also in neighboring Iraq.

To ensure security during the 10-day Ashura commemoration, the authorities had increased security measures around the mausoleum, given its importance in Shiite Islam.