Renowned Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at her hotel

Sayaka Kanda, a well-known Japanese actress and singer, died on Saturday. She was 35 years old at the time.

She was most recognized for her voice dubbing work on films like Idoly Pride. Her death was revealed via a statement on her official website on Sunday, which stated that she “died abruptly at 9:40 p.m. on December 18, 2021.”

Although the actress’ death is still under investigation, local news agency Kyodo News said that she was discovered unresponsive Saturday afternoon in an outdoor area of her hotel and died after being rushed to the hospital.

The case is being investigated by police as a possible suicide, but foul play has not been ruled out.

Kanda was well recognized for her voiceover for Anna in the dubbed Japanese version of the Disney movie Frozen. Also due to act in a stage musical adaptation of the popular manga and anime franchise Galaxy Express 999. She was currently performing onstage in the musical My Fair Lady and was set to appear in a stage musical adaptation of the popular manga and anime franchise Galaxy Express 999.