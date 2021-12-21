Renowned Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at her hotel

Web Desk BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 07:08 pm

Sayaka Kanda, a well-known Japanese actress and singer, died on Saturday. She was 35 years old at the time.

She was most recognized for her voice dubbing work on films like Idoly Pride. Her death was revealed via a statement on her official website on Sunday, which stated that she “died abruptly at 9:40 p.m. on December 18, 2021.”

Read more: Award-winning Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi found dead at home

Although the actress’ death is still under investigation, local news agency Kyodo News said that she was discovered unresponsive Saturday afternoon in an outdoor area of her hotel and died after being rushed to the hospital.

The case is being investigated by police as a possible suicide, but foul play has not been ruled out.

Read more: Japanese star Sei Ashina found dead at her Tokyo apartment

Kanda was well recognized for her voiceover for Anna in the dubbed Japanese version of the Disney movie Frozen. Also due to act in a stage musical adaptation of the popular manga and anime franchise Galaxy Express 999. She was currently performing onstage in the musical My Fair Lady and was set to appear in a stage musical adaptation of the popular manga and anime franchise Galaxy Express 999.

Read More

59 mins ago
Businessman Raj Kundra finally opens up about his pornography case

Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year...
4 hours ago
Why Shaniera Akram seems infuriated by Pakistanis?

Shaniera Akram on Tuesday shared her opinion about Pakistanis overstepping their boundaries...
4 hours ago
Mahira Khan celebrates 37th birthday

The stunning Mahirah Khan turned 37 this year and celebrated her birthday...
4 hours ago
Stylish divas share some wedding inspirations for fans

December is all known for the festivities including the wedding celebrations at...
5 hours ago
Kubra Khan Got Candid; Opens up About Having A Cancer Scare

We have always had a sense of ownership towards celebrities because we...
5 hours ago
83 has a special moment for every Pakistani to cherish, reveals Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has a special moment for Pakistanis to cherish,...