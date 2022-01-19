Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 07:00 pm

Legendary André Leon Talley passed away at 73

André Leon Talley, Vogue’s legendary former creative director and editor-at-large, has died. He was 73 years old at the time.

Talley’s literary agent, David Vigliano, confirmed Talley’s death on Tuesday but provided no further details.

Read more: Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

Talley was a well-known fashion journalist who worked for Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily. He was a fixture in the front row of New York and European fashion shows. With his stature, tremendous influence in the fashion industry, and bold looks, Talley cut an intimidating figure wherever he went at six feet six inches tall.

Because Tally had a variety of jobs and different careers. He was remembered by a number of magazines and fashion designers in different ways.

Talley was also a well-known face on television. Having served as a judge on America’s Top Model and appeared on shows such as Sex and the City and Empire.

Talley was born in Durham, North Carolina. He worked in a variety of occupations before moving to New York in the 1970s. Where he met Vreeland and formed a bond with her that lasted until her death in 1989.

Read more: Betty White, doyenne of US television, dead at 99

In 2003, Talley said that he worked as a park ranger in Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Where he informed visitors about the slaves who constructed Fort Washington dressed up as Civil War soldiers.

Talley was hired at Vogue in 1983 by Editor in Chief Anna Wintour after stints at Interview and Women’s Wear Daily and was named its creative director in 1988.

 

 

