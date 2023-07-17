Relief, rescue operations by Pakistan Army underway in flood-hit areas

Relief, rescue operations by army underway in flood-hit areas

Articles
Relief and rescue operations by Pakistan Army are underway in the flood-affected areas of the country.

According to the details, Pakistan Army carried out relief and rescue operations in fourteen flood affected areas of Bahawalnagar, Minchinabad and Chishtian.

The victims, including children, women and the elderly people were shifted to safer places. The army troops also distributed ration and water among the flood victims.

The residents of the area thanked the Pakistan army for the relief operations.

