‘Rusty Rabbit’ Brings Side-Scrolling Excitement To PS5 & PC

NetEase Games and Nitroplus have unveiled their latest collaborative project, Rusty Rabbit, during the Tokyo Game Show. This side-scrolling game, developed with the creative input of Gen Urobuchi, is scheduled for release in 2024 on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

The narrative of Rusty Rabbit centers around Stamp, a rabbit residing on a planet forsaken by humanity. Stamp’s daily routine involves scavenging discarded items and tinkering with machinery until an unfortunate mishap leads him to crash to lower levels. Here, he encounters a terminal known as D-TAM, harboring valuable information. Scattered D-TAMs unveil clues about his missing daughter and unveil hidden truths about their world, setting the stage for his adventure.

Rusty Rabbit offers an engaging side-scrolling experience infused with mystery, exploration, and the unraveling of a forgotten world’s secrets. With Gen Urobuchi, renowned for his contributions to Fate/Zero and Puella Magi Madoka Magica, players can anticipate a narrative that challenges conventions and unfolds with unexpected twists. The game caters to both PlayStation 5 and PC gamers, allowing them to choose their preferred platform. Rusty Rabbit’s official website serves as the authoritative source for updates and information.

Stay tuned for forthcoming details as the release date approaches, and get ready to accompany Stamp on an unforgettable journey in Rusty Rabbit.

