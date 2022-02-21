The Punjab government has announced a change in the summer vacation schedule for 2022.

According to reports, the Punjab government has extended summer vacations for all public and private schools in the province by one month.

According to sources, the current academic year will expire on May 31 rather than March 31. The new academic year will run from August 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023. Students will get a two-month summer break instead of a one-month break from June 1 to July 31, 2022.

Furthermore, in light of the increased daytime during the summers, the provincial government has decided to change the hours of schools and institutions in the province beginning in March.

According to sources inside the School Education Department (SED), the department has requested that all District Education Authorities (DEAs) keep school hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Previously, with the arrival of winter and the shorter days, the education department amended the hours of all schools and colleges to 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

In this regard, the department has budgeted Rs. 3 billion for school upgrades. The project will begin in the following fiscal year.