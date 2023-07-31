BISE Sargodha announced 10th Class result 2023 | Check Sargodha board Matric Result

BISE Sargodha – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha on Monday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sargodha, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Sargodha Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date 10th Class Result July 31, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Exams Date 3rd April 2023 Result Availability BISE Sargodha Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800290

How to check BISE Sargodha Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Sargodha Matric result 2023 by following method:

By name

By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the Sargodha Board. The Sargodha Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Sargodha result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Sargodha Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800290” to get your BISE Sargodha Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/