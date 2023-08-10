AKUEB 9th Class Result 2023 Aga Khan Board announced!

BISE Aga Khan Board 9th Class result 2023 announced today on 11th August at 11:00 AM. However, the candidates can check the Aga Khan Board SSC Part 1 result 2023 as soon as announced by the respective board authorities.

The candidates can check the BISE Aga Khan Board SSC Part 1 result 2023 as per the instructions provided by the board.

How to Check BISE Agha khan Akueb 9th Class Result 2023?

You have the opportunity to confirm your akueb SSC result for the year 2023 using your roll number . All you need to do is visit the official website of the Bise Aga Khan Board . Enter your precise roll number and provide the necessary details as requested. Afterward, click the submit button to access and review your result.

Another available approach to inquire about the BISE Aga Khan Board SSC part 1 result for the year 2023 is by utilizing the option of checking through names. This method permits students to input their names on the official Aga Khan Board website. Afterward, by clicking the submission button, they can authenticate and access their examination outcomes.

Students can verify their BISE Aga Khan Board SSC part 1 result 2023 by SMS also. It's the easy method to go. You just have to type the roll number in the text box. Send it on the code of aga khan Board (8583). You will receive result after a few minutes.

Board Aga Khan Class SSC Part 1, 2 Year 2023 Examination Category Annual Result Status 2023 announced Date sheet declaration date of SSC April 2023 Exam date of SSC 17th May 2023 SSC part 1 and 2 Marks 1100 Official Website of aga khan Board examinationboard.aku.edu aga khan Board Address: Block C, IED-PDC, 1-5/B-VII, 1-5/B Street 7, Federal B Area Karimabad Block 7 Gulberg Town, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh