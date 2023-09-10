Pakistani Students Can Apply for Fully Funded Gates Cambridge Scholarships

Advertisement

Gates Cambridge Scholarship is offering 80 fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students.

The scholarship covers tuition and living costs and also provides £20,000 (7,648,444 PKR) annually for maintenance.

The application deadline is January 4, 2024.

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship presents an incredible chance for international students, including those from Pakistan, to fully fund their postgraduate studies at Cambridge University.

In the upcoming year, approximately 80 scholarships will be available for 2024, so if you are committed to making a global impact, don’t miss the December application deadline.

Envision yourself strolling through the historic courtyards of Cambridge University, engaging in groundbreaking discussions with fellow students from all corners of the world.

As a Gates Cambridge Scholar, this dream could become your reality.

Established in 2000, thanks to the generous contribution of Bill and Melinda Gates, the Gates Cambridge Scholarship offers this life-changing opportunity to 80 exceptional students each year.

This prestigious scholarship is open to passionate individuals from any country, including Pakistan, who aspire to use their education to create meaningful global change.

If the idea of addressing the world’s most pressing challenges resonates with your ambitions, continue reading to discover how you can become a part of the Gates Cambridge Scholar community as a Pakistani student.