BISE BAHAWALPUR BOARD Announces 1st Year Result for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur Board is announcing the 11th Class 1st Year result for 2023 on October 10, 2023. The FA FSc 1st Year result for 2023 is accessible online through the BISE Bahawalpur Board website. Students have the option to check their results online. Furthermore, BISE Bahawalpur is organizing an award ceremony to honor the position holders of the 1st Year results for 2023.

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education are simultaneously announcing the 1st-year result for 2023 on the same date. The 11th class result card for this year includes information such as students’ marks, grades, and GPA, along with subject-specific percentiles.

BISE Bahawalpur Board 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023

The BISE Bahawalpur Board is set to release the 1st Year results for the 11th grade on its official website, https://bisebwp.edu.pk/, on October 10, 2023. Students will be able to check their Bahawalpur Board 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023 starting at 10:00 AM on the day of the results.

How to Check the 1st Year Result of the Bahawalpur BWP Board?

To check the 1st Year results of the Bahawalpur Board:

Visit the official BISE Bahawalpur website (https://bisebwp.edu.pk/).

Find the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. (Normally on the result day, the homepage of the website displays the search bar for result checking. So you need to enter your roll number only)

But if you are visiting the Bahawalpur board website after the result day, Tap “Intermediate (Part II) Annual Examination 2023.”

Enter your roll number.

Print or download your result for reference.

Check the 1st Year Result 2023 Bahawalpur BWP Board by SMS

Please type your roll number in the mobile SMS.

1st Year 11th Class Result of Bahawalpur BWP Board by Name & Roll Number

To access your 11th class results from the Bahawalpur Board for the year 2023, simply go to the website and locate the results section. Input your roll number and select the “2023” session to view your results.

The announcement of results by name typically takes a few days. However, you can verify your Bahawalpur Board 11th class result by name in the result gazette. The PDF Result gazette is uploaded to the website on the same day. Simply click on the result gazette and use the CTRL+F function to search for your result by NAME. To confirm your outcome by name, follow these steps:

Name of your father, please.

Choose the kind of exam.

Class 11 Result Gazette 2023 of BISE Bahawalpur Board

The Result Gazette encompasses the results of all students who participated in the 11th class 1st Year exams for 2023. It provides information on all students from an institution, including the number of students who appeared, the number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and the institute’s GPA. You can look up individual student results by name in the gazette and also assess the performance of colleges individually.

BISE Bahawalpur 1st Year Result Card 2023

Private candidates can expect to receive their result cards at their provided addresses, whereas regular students will have the opportunity to collect their result cards from their respective colleges on the following day.

