The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan announced the 1st-year result for 2023 on October 10, 2023. The DG Khan Board will release the results through its official website at 10:00 a.m. It’s worth noting that all Punjab boards will be announcing their inter-1st-year results on the same date.

All boards of intermediate and secondary education are simultaneously announcing the first-year result for 2023. This year, the 11th grade result card will include information such as students’ marks, grades, and GPA. Additionally, the result will display percentiles for each subject.

How to check the DG Khan Board 1st year result for 2023

BISE DG Khan Results will be accessible on the official website, www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk, where students can check their results by entering their roll number. Additionally, students have the option to check their results via SMS using the DG Khan Board’s designated code, which is 800295.

