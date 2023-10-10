BISE Lahore Board Announces 11th Class Results for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, BISE Lahore Board announced the results for the 11th Class (1st Year) on October 10, 2023. These FA FSc 1st Year results is accessible online via the official BISE Lahore Board website. Students can check their results online, and an award ceremony will be organized for the top-performing students.

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education released their 1st-year results on the same date. This year, the 11th class result cards include students’ marks, grades, GPA, and percentiles for each subject.

BISE Lahore Board 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023

The BISE Lahore Board published the 1st Year results for the 11th grade on its official website, https://www.biselahore.com/, on October 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

How to Check the Lahore Board 1st Year Result

Advertisement

To access the 1st Year results for the Lahore Board, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BISE Lahore website https://www.biselahore.com/.

2. Locate the “Result” or “Result 2023” section.

3. Enter your roll number (usually, the homepage displays a search bar for result checking on the result day).

4. Click “Submit” or “View Result.”

5. Print or download your result for reference.

Advertisement

Check the 1st Year Result 2023 Lahore Board by SMS

You can also check your result by sending an SMS with your roll number to 800291. You will receive an SMS with your result within a minute.

Check Lahore Board 11th Class Result 2023 by Name & Roll Number

Visit the board’s website, navigate to the results section, enter your roll number, and select the “2023” session to get your results by name. The result by name is typically available a few days after the roll number results. You can also find your result by name in the result gazette, which is available as a PDF on the website.

Class 11 Result Gazette 2023 of BISE Lahore Board

The result gazette contains the results of all students who took the 11th class 1st Year exams in 2023. It includes information about the number of students who appeared, the number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and the GPA of each institution. You can search for results by name in the gazette and check the performance of colleges separately.

Advertisement

BISE Lahore 1st Year Result Card 2023

Private candidates will receive their result cards at their addresses, while regular students can collect their result cards from their colleges the day after the results are announced.