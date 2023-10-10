BISE Multan Board Announces 11th Class Result for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is set to release the results for the 11th Class (1st Year) on October 10, 2023. These results, encompassing FA and FSc, will be accessible online through the BISE Multan Board’s official website. Students will have the convenience of checking their results online, and an award ceremony will be held to recognize the top performers in the 1st Year results for 2023.

BISE Multan Board 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education across the country will also announce their 1st-year results on the same date. This year’s 11th class result cards will include details such as students’ marks, grades, GPA, and percentiles in each subject.

How to Check the 1st Year Result of the Multan Board?

The BISE Multan Board’s 11th Class results for 2023 will be available at 10:00 AM on the official website. To check your results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BISE Multan website (http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/).

2. Look for the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. On result days, the homepage often displays a search bar for result checking where you enter your roll number.

3. If you are visiting the website after the result day, find “Intermediate (Part II) Annual Examination 2023.”

4. Enter your roll number.

5. Click “Submit” or “View Result.”

6. Print or download your result for reference.

Check the 1st Year Result 2023 Multan Board by SMS

You can also check the Multan Board 11th Class result by SMS. Send your roll number in an SMS to 800293, and you’ll receive your result within a minute.

1st Year 11th Class Result of Multan Board by Name & Roll Number

To check the result by name, visit the website and navigate to the results section. Enter your roll number and select the “2023” session to get your results. The result by name is typically available a few days after the initial release. Alternatively, you can check the Multan Board 11th class result by name in the result gazette, which is a PDF document uploaded on the website on the same day. Simply click on the result gazette and use CTRL+F to search for results by name.

Class 11 Result Gazette 2023 of BISE Multan Board

The result gazette contains the results of all students who took the 11th class exams in 2023, including pass percentages and GPAs for institutions. Private candidates will receive result cards at their addresses, while regular students can collect their result cards from their colleges the day after the results are announced.