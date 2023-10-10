BISE RAWALPINDI BOARD Announces 1st Year Result for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is announcing the 1st-year result for 2023 on October 10, 2023. The RWP Board is unveiling the results via its official website at 10:00 AM. It’s worth noting that all Punjab boards are simultaneously revealing their inter-first year results on the same date.

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education are simultaneously announcing the 1st-year result for 2023 on the same date. This year’s 11th class result card will include details such as students’ marks, grades, and GPA. Additionally, the result will display percentiles for each subject.

How to check Rawalpindi (RWP) Board 1st year result 2023

The BISE Rawalpindi Results will be accessible on the official website at www.biserwp.edu.pk. Students can check their results by entering their roll number on the website. Additionally, students have the option to check their results through SMS using the designated code for the Rawalpindi Board, which is 800296.

