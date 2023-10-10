BISE SAHIWAL BOARD Announces 1st Year Result for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, BISE Sahiwal Board, is announcing the 11th Class 1st Year result for 2023 on October 10, 2023. The FA FSc 1st Year result for 2023 will be accessible online through the BISE Sahiwal Board website. Students have the option to check their results online. Additionally, BISE Sahiwal is planning an award ceremony to honor the winners of the 1st year results for 2023.

All boards of intermediate and secondary education are simultaneously announcing the first-year result for 2023 on the same date. The 11th grade result card for this year will include details such as students’ marks, grades, and GPA, along with subject-specific percentiles.

BISE Sahiwal Board 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023

The BISE Sahiwal Board is set to announce the 1st year results for the 11th grade on its official website, https://bisebwp.edu.pk/, on October 10, 2023. Students will be able to access their Sahiwal Board 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023 starting at 10:00 AM on the day of the results.

How to Check the 1st Year Result of the Sahiwal BWP Board

To check the 1st year results of the Sahiwal Board:

Visit the official BISE Sahiwal website (https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/).

Find the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. Normally, on the result day, the homepage of the website displays the search bar for result checking. So you need to enter your roll number only.

But if you are visiting the Sahiwal Board website after the result day, tap “Intermediate (Part I) Annual Examination 2023.”

Enter your roll number.

Print or download your result for reference.

Check the 1st Year Result 2023 Sahiwal BWP Board by SMS.

Kindly input your roll number into the mobile text message. Send the message to 800298. You will promptly receive an SMS containing your result within a minute.

1st Year, 11th Class Result of Sahiwal BWP Board by Name and Roll Number

To view your 11th grade results from the Sahiwal Board for the year 2023, go to the website and go to the results section. Provide your roll number and select the “2023” session to access your results.

The announcement of results by name usually occurs a few days later. However, you can check your Sahiwal Board 11th class result by name in the result gazette. The PDF result gazette was uploaded to the website on the same day. Simply click on the result gazette and press CTRL+F to search for the result by name. To verify your outcome by name, follow these steps:

Your name, please.

Name of your father, please.

Class 11 Result Gazette 2023 of the BISE Sahiwal Board

The Result Gazette comprises the results of all students who participated in the 11th grade 1st year exams for 2023. It includes details such as the results of all students from an institution, along with the number of students who took the exams, the number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and the institute’s GPA. In the Result Gazette, you can look up individual student results by name and also assess the performance of colleges separately.

BISE Sahiwal 1st Year Result Card 2023

Private candidates can expect to receive their result cards at their provided addresses, while regular students will have the opportunity to collect their result cards from their respective colleges on the following day.

