How to Check BISE Bahawalpur board Inter Result 2023?

BISE Bahawalpur Inter result 2023 – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bahawalpur (BISE Bahawalpur) announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023, October 10, 2023.

BISE Bahawalpur and other boards used all of the available resources to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

BISE Bahawalpur board Inter Result 2023

The BISE Bahawalpur Board is set to announce the 1st year results for the 11th grade on its official website, https://bisebwp.edu.pk/, on October 10, 2023.

Students will be able to access their Bahawalpur Board 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023 starting at 10:00 AM on the day of the results.

How to Check Bahawalpur Board Inter Result 2023?

To check the 1st year results of the Bahawalpur Board:

Visit the official BISE Bahawalpur website (https://bisebwp.edu.pk/).

Find the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. Normally, on the result day, the homepage of the website displays the search bar for result checking. So you need to enter your roll number only.

But if you are visiting the Bahawalpur Board website after the result day, tap "Intermediate (Part I, 2) Annual Examination 2023."

Enter your roll number.

Click “Submit” or “View Result.”

Print or download your result for reference.

Check Bahawalpur Board by SMS.

Kindly input your roll number into the mobile text message. Send the message to 800298. You will promptly receive an SMS containing your result within a minute.