How to Check BISE Lahore Inter Result 2023?

BISE Lahore Inter result 2023 – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore (BISE Lahore) announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023, October 10, 2023.

BISE Lahore and other boards used all of the available resources to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

How to Check BISE Lahore Inter Results 2023

Advertisement Visit the official website of BISE Lahore at http://biselahore.com/

Click on the “Results” tab

Select “Inter Part-2 Annual Examination 2023”

Enter your roll number and click on “Submit”

Your results will be displayed on the screen Advertisement How to check results through SMS: Send your roll number to 800291

You will receive a reply message with your results Advertisement