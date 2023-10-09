BISE Multan Inter result 2023 – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Multan (BISE Multan) announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023, October 10, 2023.

BISE Multan and other boards used all of the available resources to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

How to Check BISE Multan board Inter Result 2023?

To check the 1st year results of the Multan Board:

Advertisement

Visit the official BISE Multan website (https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/).

Find the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. Normally, on the result day, the homepage of the website displays the search bar for result checking. So you need to enter your roll number only.

But if you are visiting the Multan Board website after the result day, tap “Intermediate (Part I) Annual Examination 2023.”

Enter your roll number.

Click “Submit” or “View Result.”

Advertisement Print or download your result for reference.

Check Multan Board by SMS.

Kindly input your roll number into the mobile text message. Send the message to 800298. You will promptly receive an SMS containing your result within a minute.