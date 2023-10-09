How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Board Inter Result 2023?

How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Board Inter Result 2023?

Articles
Advertisement
How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Board Inter Result 2023?

BISE RAWALPINDI BOARD Announces 1st Year Result for 2023

Advertisement

BISE Rawalpindi Inter result 2023 – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi  (BISE Rawalpindi) announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023, October 10, 2023.

BISE Rawalpindi and other boards used all of the available resources to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

How to BISE Rawalpindi Board Inter Result 2023?

The BISE Rawalpindi Results will be accessible on the official website at www.biserwp.edu.pk. Students can check their results by entering their roll number on the website.

Advertisement

Moreover, students have the option to check their results through SMS using the designated code for the Rawalpindi Board, which is 800296.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Education News, Exams Results News News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story