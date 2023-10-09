How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Board Inter Result 2023?

BISE Rawalpindi Inter result 2023 – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi (BISE Rawalpindi) announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023, October 10, 2023.

BISE Rawalpindi and other boards used all of the available resources to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

How to BISE Rawalpindi Board Inter Result 2023?

The BISE Rawalpindi Results will be accessible on the official website at www.biserwp.edu.pk. Students can check their results by entering their roll number on the website.

Moreover, students have the option to check their results through SMS using the designated code for the Rawalpindi Board, which is 800296.