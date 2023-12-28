University of British Columbia Offers Scholarships For International Students

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is currently accepting applications for its undergraduate scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year. These scholarships cater to a variety of interests and are open to students worldwide.

There are two main scholarship tracks: the Outstanding International Student (OIS) Award and the International Major Entrance Scholarships (IMES). The OIS Award is a one-time merit-based accolade for outstanding academic achievement and extracurricular involvement.

The IMES scholarships offer renewable financial support for up to four years. UBC dedicates over £20 million annually to support international undergraduate students, reflecting its commitment to nurturing global talent.

Prospective candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria and should apply by the deadline of January 15, 2024. The diverse array of undergraduate programs at UBC spans various disciplines, providing an opportunity for students worldwide to pursue their academic dreams at a top university.

