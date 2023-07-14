HEC urges students, parents to verify institution recognition before enrollment

HEC advises students to visit the websites of the relevant professional councils.

HEC is a statutory body formed by the Government of Pakistan.

Its main functions are funding, overseeing, regulating, and accrediting the higher education institutions in the country.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is calling on students to ensure that professional degree programs and the admitting university or sub-campus have the necessary accreditation and recognition from HEC before enrolling.

HEC emphasizes that professional degree programs such as Engineering, Medicine & Dentistry, Veterinary Education, Nursing, Architecture and Town Planning, Pharmacy, Law, Homoeopathy, Tibb, Agriculture, Business, Computing, Teacher Education, and Technology must be accredited by the respective professional councils.

To verify the accreditation status of the desired program, HEC advises students to visit the websites of the relevant professional councils at hec.gov.pk/site/accredita.

Additionally, HEC emphasizes the equal importance of verifying the recognition status of both professional and non-professional programs.

Students are encouraged to ensure that the admitting university or sub-campus is recognized by HEC.

To check the recognition status, students can visit hec.gov.pk/site/HEls, as recommended by HEC.