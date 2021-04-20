Adsense 300×250

Singer-turned actor Junaid Khan has always come forward with his best acting skills and a fit-toned body.

He is associated with the Pakistani entertainment industry for a long time. He is mainly known for his amazing performances in numerous drama serials.

During an interview Junaid Khan has revealed about his first income he said, “I remember my first salary was fifteen thousand rupees. I still remember the first pay cheque I got”.

Junaid Khan further said that the first job he did was in a call center.

Earlier, Junaid had treated his fans with major fitness goals and shared multiple stories during his workout session.

He had also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram feed and made it clear that whatever the situation will be, he will never miss his workout.

“Iss mausam main bhi..???? Hell yeah,” the actor had captioned the post.

Junaid is undoubtedly the most handsome and multi-talented actor of this time.

After creating an entry into this glamour world as a singer, he decided to make his debut on a small screen as an actor, and today he ranks as one of the highly recommended celebrities of the industry.

He tied the knot a few years back and now blessed with two adorable sons.