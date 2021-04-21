Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Adsense 300×250

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry, is the daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Saleem Yousaf.

Actress Aymen Saleem has recently made her debut in the showbiz industry with a drama aired on Pakistan’s private TV channel by the name “Chupke Chupke”.

According to media reports, actress Aymen Saleem is also a model and young ambassador of the Pakistan Youth Parliament. Besides, the actress is also the niece of popular singer and Queen of Pop singer Nazia Hassan.

According to media reports, the actress has a younger brother while her mother is a housewife.

It should be noted that former cricketer Saleem Yousuf is considered as one of the famous wicketkeeper-batsmen of Pakistan in the 80’s.