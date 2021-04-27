Adsense 970×250

Imran Abbas is Thankful For 5 Million Followers, calls fans his true strength

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 06:07 pm
Imran Abbas fans
Imran Abbas, a popular actor of the Pakistani and Bollywood showbiz industry, crossed the milestone of reaching 5 million followers on Instagram, calling his fans his true strength.

Actor and host Imran Abbas expressed his happiness over crossing this milestone and thanked his fans and followers.

He shared a well groomed and crisp picture of himself, writing, “I believe , even more strongly now, that we derive our real strength from our belief in Allah and ourself and the love which we receive from our fans and people who love us immensely. Yes, “YOU” are my strength., my power, my forte.”

Addressing the fans, he additionally said, “I love each one of YOU and Thank you so much for making it to 5 Million. Lots of love back to you,” adding three heart emoticons at the end of his message.

Off-screen actor Imran Abbas is making Pakistan proud through his efforts and achievements to promote the country on international platforms.

Recently, he had been selected by the government of Turkey as the goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit Tanzania and African countries.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘alvida’ actor revealed the exciting news on his Instagram. Imran mentioned that he will work with Turkish actors to offer food, water, education, and other basic needs to people of the aforementioned countries. He will also be presenting the gifts of Quran Pak to Muslims.

