Kate Winslet’s Daughter To Follow In Her Mother’s Footsteps

Adsense 300×250

However, Famed Hollywood actress Kate Winslet detailed about her daughter’s debut in the industry.

During her recent interview, the actress said, “She’s away just now in the Czech Republic about to start work on a little TV series over there.”

“That’s been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming. I think I always suspected, and then sure enough, couple of years ago she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go.”

“What’s been really great for her is she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course.”

Kate Winslet, the acclaimed English actress known for her sharply drawn portrayals of spirited and unusual women.

Her first major role was in director Peter Jackson’s drama Heavenly Creatures (1994).

The actress rose to more fame in 1997 after she became an international star with the release of director James Cameron’s Titanic.

Winslet portrayed as the female lead Rose DeWitt Bukater, a wealthy, idealistic young woman who had a passionate affair with Jack Dawson, a struggling artist played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, the film set box-office records, and Winslet received her second Oscar nomination.