American actor Michael B. Jordan addressed the undying tradition of Chadwick Boseman, saying no honor can at any point legitimize his acting greatness.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse actor showed up on The View and paid a rich tribute to the Black Panther star.

Opening up about how the late actor didn’t win an Oscar for his heavenly performance in Ma Rainey, Jordan said, “I think looking at that film and seeing his performance, as far as I might be concerned, in hindsight, you’re seeing him give his everything, his last performance,” Jordan said.

.@michaelb4jordan on the late #ChadwickBoseman: “His legacy is going to carry on forever.” “There’s no award, there’s no win that’s going to have any impact on that legacy. His life as a whole is going to represent that.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/zZELoaMxhO — The View (@TheView) April 29, 2021

“He’s immortalized in that way. His legacy is going to carry on forever,” he added.

Jordan proceeded, “The effect that he has that he is going to continue to have on myself and people all throughout the world will keep on pushing that forward. There’s no award, there’s impossible to win that’s going to have any impact on that legacy. His life as a whole is going to represent that.”

“Also, by the day’s end, that is all the control we have,” Jordan said. “The wide range of various stuff is for everybody’s opinion and to hypothesize.”