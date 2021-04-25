Oscars 2021 predictions: Who will win the trophy?

This year, the Academy has the opportunity to make history by honoring a diverse group of nominees. Even a pandemic doesn’t seem to be able to interrupt those traditions.
When there are a number of outstanding talented actors, predicting who will win the award is extremely difficult.
The problem is that the nominees themselves show few signs of upheaval. This year’s lineup, for many, is just as crammed with obscure films that the majority of the public hasn’t heard of as it usually is.
Who will win? Prediction for the winner are as follows:
For Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
For Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
For Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah
For Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
For Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- Trial of the Chicago 7
For Best Director
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
For Best Documentary
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
This could be the start of a major shift for the Oscars—but it all depends on who wins this Sunday.