Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021 predictions: Who will win the trophy?

Bilal BariEditor

25th Apr, 2021. 05:50 pm
Adsense 300×600
Oscar 2021 predictions: Who will win the trophy’ and who should?
Adsense 300×250

This year, the Academy has the opportunity to make history by honoring a diverse group of nominees. Even a pandemic doesn’t seem to be able to interrupt those traditions.

When there are a number of outstanding talented actors, predicting who will win the award is extremely difficult.

The problem is that the nominees themselves show few signs of upheaval. This year’s lineup, for many, is just as crammed with obscure films that the majority of the public hasn’t heard of as it usually is.

Who will win? Prediction for the winner are as follows:

For Best Actor

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

 

For Best Actress

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

For Best Supporting Actor

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
  • LaKeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah

For Best Supporting Actress

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

For Best Original Screenplay

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • Trial of the Chicago 7

For Best Director

  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
  • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

For Best Documentary

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

This could be the start of a major shift for the Oscars—but it all depends on who wins this Sunday.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

4 mins ago
At This Year’s Oscars, Diversity And Social Consciousness Go Hand-In-Hand

After years set apart by the hashtags #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale, industry onlookers...
8 mins ago
How is the Oscars ceremony 2021 going to work?

The fundamental components of the function will come from Los Angeles, obviously....
Oscar 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category
11 mins ago
Oscars 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category

Los Angeles: In the year of health crises, movie theatres were shuttered...
18 mins ago
What is inside Oscars 2021 goodie bags? Find out

Oscars 2021 is good to go to be held in adherence to...
23 mins ago
Oscars Nominations 2021: Snubs and surprises

The selections for the 93rd Academy Awards were declared on Monday evening...
29 mins ago
Oscars 2021 predictions: Emerald Fennell should win Best Director for Promising Young Woman

The much-pined for Academy Awards, prevalently known as the Oscars, are close...

Recent News

Mohammad Abbas reaches a rare stage in the first-class cricket
3 mins ago
Mohammad Abbas reaches a rare stage in the first-class cricket

Pakistani fast-baller Mohammad Abbas completed his 500 first-class counters on Saturday in...
4 mins ago
At This Year’s Oscars, Diversity And Social Consciousness Go Hand-In-Hand

After years set apart by the hashtags #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale, industry onlookers...
8 mins ago
How is the Oscars ceremony 2021 going to work?

The fundamental components of the function will come from Los Angeles, obviously....
Oscar 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category
11 mins ago
Oscars 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category

Los Angeles: In the year of health crises, movie theatres were shuttered...