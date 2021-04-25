Oscars 2021 predictions: Who will win the trophy?

Adsense 300×250

This year, the Academy has the opportunity to make history by honoring a diverse group of nominees. Even a pandemic doesn’t seem to be able to interrupt those traditions.

When there are a number of outstanding talented actors, predicting who will win the award is extremely difficult.

The problem is that the nominees themselves show few signs of upheaval. This year’s lineup, for many, is just as crammed with obscure films that the majority of the public hasn’t heard of as it usually is.

Who will win? Prediction for the winner are as follows:

For Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

For Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

For Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah

For Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

For Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Trial of the Chicago 7

For Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

For Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

This could be the start of a major shift for the Oscars—but it all depends on who wins this Sunday.