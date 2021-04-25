Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021: Stars are prepping for Hollywood’s biggest night

Bilal BariEditor

25th Apr, 2021. 05:42 pm
Oscar 2021: Stars are prepping for Hollywood’s biggest night
So, finally, the wait is over and the celebs are in full-on prep mood for the Academy Awards which will be streaming live from various locations around the world.

In contrast to recent award ceremonies such as the Golden Globes, and Emmys, the Oscars have required nominees to attend one of the locations in person. This year’s ceremony is taking place two months later than usual after the awards season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the UK, the ceremony will be broadcast on Sky Cinema’s dedicated Oscars channel. The BBC News website and BBC Radio 5 Live will be providing coverage throughout the night.

Though this year’s ceremony (and red carpet) will be different from previous years, the nominees, presenters, and other stars in attendance will still want to be camera-ready, which means a return to some of the skincare, nail art, and glam grooming that has become synonymous with awards season.

