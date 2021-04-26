Pakistani guitarist Bilal Maqsood reveals his hidden talent

Adsense 300×250

Leading Pakistani musician, and former band member of Strings, Bilal Maqsood shared pictures of his beautiful painting on social media which is being well received by fans.

Bilal Maqsood, one of the best vocalists of the music industry, who has won the hearts of millions of fans through his voice, often shares art related posts to his social media account which are well liked by his fans.

Bilal Maqsood sometimes shares new melodies with his fans while playing guitar or the piano, and sometimes he wins the hearts of music lovers by playing various other instruments such as the flute.

Recently, new paintings made by Bilal Maqsood over the weekend have been shared on his Instagram account and have gone viral since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood)

Bilal Maqsood wrote in the caption of the post, “Did this over the weekend:) What should I name it?”

While thousands of names are being suggested by his fans and followers in response to his question, his paintings are also being highly praised.