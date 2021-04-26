Adsense 970×250

Pakistani guitarist Bilal Maqsood reveals his hidden talent

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 08:31 pm
Adsense 300×600
Bilal Maqsood hidden talent
Adsense 300×250

Leading Pakistani musician, and former band member of Strings, Bilal Maqsood shared pictures of his beautiful painting on social media which is being well received by fans.

Bilal Maqsood, one of the best vocalists of the music industry, who has won the hearts of millions of fans through his voice, often shares art related posts to his social media account which are well liked by his fans.

Bilal Maqsood sometimes shares new melodies with his fans while playing guitar or the piano, and sometimes he wins the hearts of music lovers by playing various other instruments such as the flute.

Recently, new paintings made by Bilal Maqsood over the weekend have been shared on his Instagram account and have gone viral since.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood)

Bilal Maqsood wrote in the caption of the post, “Did this over the weekend:) What should I name it?”

While thousands of names are being suggested by his fans and followers in response to his question, his paintings are also being highly praised.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Maya Ali
58 mins ago
Maya Ali Will Take Your Breath Away Wearing This Gorgeous black ensemble

One of Pakistan's rising stars, Maya Ali always impresses her fans with...
Mehwish Hayat
2 hours ago
What is Mehwish Hayat truly disturbed by?

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a...
Mrs. Falak's day
3 hours ago
What is the one thing which completes Mrs. Falak’s day?

Leading Pakistani actress Sarah Khan spoke about her husband Falak’s habit of...
Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
3 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars
3 hours ago
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars

The Oscar 2021 creates many questions in our head that what would...
atif aslam
4 hours ago
Atif Aslam prays for India as it witnesses the worst Covid-19 surge

Atif Aslam, a popular singer in Pakistan and India, also expressed his...

Recent News

Maya Ali
58 mins ago
Maya Ali Will Take Your Breath Away Wearing This Gorgeous black ensemble

One of Pakistan's rising stars, Maya Ali always impresses her fans with...
Jahangir Tareen
59 mins ago
Imran Khan To Meet Jahangir Tareen Tomorrow: Sources

 Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on...
Anti-COVID vaccine for pregnant women
1 hour ago
Saudi Pregnant women allowed to receive anti-COVID vaccines: MoH

Expecting women can now receive doses of Anti-COVID-19 vaccines, Saudi Arabia's Ministry...
IT exports increased
1 hour ago
IT Exports of the Country Surpass $1.5 Billion for the First Time

The Information Technology (IT) industry of Pakistan is experiencing sustained growth since...