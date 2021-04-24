Adsense 970×250

Why actress Sunita Marshall Didn’t Work In Movies?

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 01:19 pm
Sunita Marshall is known as a veteran actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry. She joined the industry in 2007. Sunita has been a part of our industry for more than a decade and has made a certain place in the audience’s hearts.

Recently in an interview, the actress said that she got offers of movies at the starting of her career but at that time, unfortunately, Punjabi film making was in trend in Pakistan and she was a beginner at that time, and her family was also not allowed her with that so she refused to be a part of movies.

Earlier, Pakistan’s beautiful actress and supermodel Sunita Marshall has unveiled her age which has stunned everyone.

Actress Sunita Marshall, who played the lead role in the drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat (season 3)’, celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday and opened up about her age on her social media account on Instagram.

Sunita Marshall has shared beautiful photos of her birthday with her fans and followers on Instagram in which she is donned in a cream-colored dress and looks very beautiful and young.

