Prince Harry and Meghan are very excited to have their second child which is a girl, the ups and downs they had faced had not stopped them from being happy again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having their second child while their first son who will turn 1 on next month and excited to welcome his baby sister,

The duke and duchess haven’t decided the name of their baby girl, they are still searching for a good name for their baby girl.

The reason why they haven’t decided the name of their baby girl who is going to be welcomed by their parents in the summertime, according to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they still haven’t decided the name because they want their second baby’s name unique and meaningful,

Harry and Meghan will name their daughter which will show the real meaning of herself.