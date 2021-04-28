You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Nimra Khan’s New Photos

Adsense 300×250

One of the bravest and smiling showbiz actresses Nimra Khan looks enchanting in her recently shared photos on social media.

Nimra Khan is considered one of the phenomenal actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She started her career by playing a brief role in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.

New photos of Nimra Khan in a bridal attire are making rounds on social media platforms in which the actress looks simply gorgeous.

Nimra, through her photos, is giving us major Dulhan goals. Her nude shade bridal dress embellished with heavy embroidery and stonework is making every girl drool.

Take a look!

Earlier, the charming Nimra Khan posted a video on her Instagram while taking Tom and Jerry the invisible mouse drinking milk challenge.

Nimra gave a caption to the video: “When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down happy.”