Actress Sanam Jung Launches Her Very own Fragrance Line

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 02:03 pm
Pakistani actress Sanam Jung, who had rubbished divorce rumours with her husband Qassam, has launched her own fragrance line, Sanam Jung Fragrances. 

Sanam Jung’s new venture is also Pakistan’s first woman-led fragrance brand. It has an official Instagram page as well.

Earlier, the actress had denied all the rumours of her separation with husband Qassam. She posted a selfie with her hubby and with a detailed status to give a shut-up call to all fake rumours being circulated online.

Taking to her Instagram, the morning show host wrote, “I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up. This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous. I didn’t plan on posting any kind of clarification or explanation but Qassam and my family have been getting concerned phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue.”

Jung added, “Qassam and I are happily married and are about to celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary next week. I would really appreciate it if people stop posting these false rumours.”

“Alhamdullilah, we have an amazing family and are happily married & we look forward to spend the rest of our lives together inshallah! It is my sincere request to you all to not instigate such rumours and claim their truth without any factual knowledge,” she added.

The actress went on to add, “This is a very serious accusation at someone’s family and we have all been very distressed because of this silly rumour. Please have some empathy for our families as we are real people too.”

Sanam had tied the knot to her longtime friend Abdul Qassam Jaffri in 2016, who is a commercial pilot by profession. The couple blessed with a daughter Alaya Jaffri.

