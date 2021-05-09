Ahad Raza Mir Shares Childhood Photo Featuring His “Amazing” Mother

Pakistan’s heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir has shared a childhood photo with his mother today on International Mother’s Day.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress called his mother the most amazing and kind-hearted woman in the world.

Ahad took to his Instagram and wrote,

“Happy Mother’s day to the most amazing and kind hearted woman. Thank you being there to care for us, nurture us and most importantly, love us. Along with the occasional scolding, which I GUESS helped. I would not be where I am today without you”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

The Aangan actor also revealed that the photo was from their first trip to the zoo and his younger brother, Adnan Raza Mir continuously cried the whole time.